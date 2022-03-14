Hindu pilgrims visit Bageshwar, at the confluence of the Gomti and Saryu Rivers, for its ancient stone Bagnath Temple. For trekkers it's a base for those returning from the Pindari Glacier trek, and for travelers it serves as a transit town connecting Munsyari and other points east with Kausani, Kasar Devi and Almora. The valley around the town, with fields sculpted above the riverbanks, is strikingly beautiful, and the main market is worth a wander.