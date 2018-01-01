Welcome to Neil Island

Although its beaches are not as luxurious as its more famous island neighbour, Havelock, tranquil Neil has its own unique charm. There’s a wonderfully unhurried pace of life here; cycling through picturesque little villages is a stellar way to soak up the island's character. The main bazaar has a mellow vibe and is a popular gathering spot in the early evening. On Neil Island you’re about 40km from Port Blair, a short ferry ride from Havelock and several universes away from the bustle of life back home.