Depending on what generation you're from, the exhibits at this wonderful place will either make you smile in remembrance or gawp in fascination. Ye olde prams nailed to the ceiling, creepy bug-eyed dolls, legions of teddy bears, Barbies, model cars and trains, doll's houses and old board games await. Look out for miniature washing machines and sewing machines, designed to prepare little girls for adulthood drudgery, and Spitting Image–style Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.