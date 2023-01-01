Former Franciscan church

This church was originally built in the Gothic style in the late 14th century for Franciscan monks, but many alterations were made in subsequent centuries, including the addition of the steeple in 1898, which looks as if it's been tacked on to a much older body. The Gothic rose window above the porch remains, however, as do some faded 15th-century frescoes in the sanctuary and on the southern wall. Count György and other Festetics family members are buried in the crypt below.