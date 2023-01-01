Model Railway Museum

On the top floor of a former military building, this grin-inducing museum exhibits one of the world's largest mountain railway layouts. Trains whiz round a 40m-long railway network straight out of a picture book: one section contains the historic Vienna to Trieste train line and an awe-inducing section of Austrian mountains complete with tunnels; another goes through Nuremberg and a snow-covered rendition of the Black Forest. Further along are Lake Balaton towns, including amazingly detailed versions of their train stations.

On the two lower floors is the Hunting Museum of hunting trophies from the 1920s and 30s – Keszthely's contribution to the untimely demise of leopards, cheetahs, lions, a polar bear and even a Siberian tiger, among other animals.