The Balaton Museum was purpose-built in 1928 and its permanent exhibits focus on the life and history of Lake Balaton. The Balaton aquarium showcases the lake's fish, while several interconnected rooms detail lake life and culture. Highlights include the exhibit on how bathing culture has evolved over the years (don't miss the 19th-century bathing suits!) and János Halápy’s expressive paintings of Lake Balaton life – he is known for capturing the vibrant light and colours of the region.