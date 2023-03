Before WWII Keszthely’s Jewish community numbered 1000; at the end of the war it had dropped to 170. Today less than 40 Jews live in the town and attend services at the 18th-century baroque synagogue, located in a quiet courtyard off Kossuth Lajos utca (enter through the arched passageway just south of Fejér György utca). Visits to the synagogue and the Biblical Plant Garden are only possible during service times.