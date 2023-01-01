Erotic Panoptikum

Full disclosure: this is an X-rated wax museum. Kind of tacky – yes. Fascinating – absolutely. The tiny subterranean space brings to 'life' lust and sex scenes from illustrated books about Renaissance erotic fiction by the likes of Voltaire, Rousseau and others. Think wax figures of women in bodices with their hooped skirts hiked up over their knees having kinky intercourse, women performing cunnilingus on women, and acrobatic orgies with extraordinarily real-looking private parts on vivid display.

It's a bit like seeing an up-close freeze-frame of a porn film with actors dressed up in medieval garb. Beyond the, er, action scenes, check out the sketches and paintings of erotica gracing the walls or the elaborate terracotta penis sculpture.