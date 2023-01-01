Museum of Historical Wax Figures

This is a surprisingly fun way to acquaint yourself with the who's who of Hungary's rulers, poets, clerics and military commanders. The eclectic collection includes Árpád, the leader of the Hungarian tribes in the 9th and 10th centuries; St Stephen, Hungary's first king; St Margaret; János Hunyadi, the defeater of the Turks; and György Dózsa, who led a peasant revolt and was 'crowned' for his efforts on a red-hot throne. A parade of nun dolls awaits near the entrance.