Marzipan Museum

Keszthely

Partly a museum, but also a good excuse to stop by for coffee and cake if you're visiting the castle next door. It's well worth paying the small admission fee to the back room, where you can see some wonderfully intricate marzipan creations: the castle itself, along with Yogi Bear and Boo Boo, marzipan embroidery, dinosaurs and a sweet history of Keszthely.

