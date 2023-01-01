Georgikon Farm Museum

Housed in several early-19th-century buildings of what was the Georgikon’s experimental farm, this is the perfect museum for lovers of early industrial farming tools and farming techniques, with exhibits divided into separate trade and agriculture sections. Learn about the history of viniculture in the Balaton region and traditional farm trades such as those performed by wagon builders, wheelwrights and coopers. Highlights include 19th-cenury blacksmith tools and an enormous antique steam plough.