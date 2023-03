This treasure trove of ordinary objects ranging from 1800s antiques to 'retro' items is fun to poke around in, and before you know it, an hour has flown by. You will find anything from old barbershop tools, antique typewriters, Communist banners and vintage cameras to objects made from WWII cartridges, a reconstructed 1940s doctor's surgery, kerosene bicycle lamps and an array of phallic glassware.