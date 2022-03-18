©Rudmer Zwerver/Shutterstock

Skiathos Town

Extending gently across low-rise hills on the southeast coast, Skiathos Town is the island's hub and ferry harbour, with hotels, galleries, travel agents, tavernas, boutiques and bars strung along the waterfront and the cobbled pedestrian thoroughfare Papadiamanti. Away from the main drag, though, things quieten down quickly: the pedestrianised hillside old town – branching off near Tris Ierarches church above the scenic old port, opposite pine-dusted Bourtzi islet – retains much of its charm and local flavour, with slim whitewashed streets, tiny squares and sky-blue doors.

  • S

    Skiathitiko Spiti

    Bursting with generations' worth of Skiathos heirlooms, this handsome, stone-walled traditional early-20th-century home has been lovingly transformed into…

  • P

    Papadiamantis House Museum

    Skiathos was the birthplace of famous 19th-century Greek novelist and short-story writer Alexandros Papadiamantis, who is looked on as the father of…

  • B

    Bourtzi

    Opposite the old port via a 15m causeway lies the shady and inviting Bourtzi islet, where a fortress stood strong from 1207 AD until the late 17th century…

  • M

    Maritime and Culture Tradition Museum

    A former school on Bourtzi islet houses a one-room local history museum. Staff point out exhibits, which are signed in Greek and consist mostly of 20th…

  • A

    Agios Nikolaos

    Signposted just north of Plateia Papadiamanti, this plain 20th-century hilltop church opens up splendid views across Skiathos Town's red rooftops. It's a…

  • T

    Tris Ierarches

    Dating from the mid-19th century, above the old port, Skiathos Town's main, dusty pink church contains the renowned icon of the Virgin of Kounistra, the…

