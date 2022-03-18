Extending gently across low-rise hills on the southeast coast, Skiathos Town is the island's hub and ferry harbour, with hotels, galleries, travel agents, tavernas, boutiques and bars strung along the waterfront and the cobbled pedestrian thoroughfare Papadiamanti. Away from the main drag, though, things quieten down quickly: the pedestrianised hillside old town – branching off near Tris Ierarches church above the scenic old port, opposite pine-dusted Bourtzi islet – retains much of its charm and local flavour, with slim whitewashed streets, tiny squares and sky-blue doors.