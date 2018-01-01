Milos Geological Tour

The tour explores the most intriguing characteristic of Milos, its volcanic nature, based on the Miloterranean Geo Walks, an extensive geological path network of the Milos Mining Museum that reveals the terrain of Milos and the geological history behind it in 6 routes, this tour includes parts of Route No 3 (Sulphur Mines), Route No 2 (Volcano) and No 4 (Aggeria).Starting from Pollonia or Adamas in the morning, you will head for your first stop, the Milos Mining Museum and its Obsidian collection. Our experienced escort will give you a short guided tour of the museum, through exhibits and photographs that showcase the impressive geological particularity of Milos and narrate in their own way the mining history of the island; the Milos obsidian collection is an absolute must-see. After the short summary of the geological and mining history that you will have at the Museum, your next stop are the Salt fields. We will go through the history of the Salt fields and learn about the port of Kanava and its importance from the Middle Ages, leading up to the early 20th century.After the Salt fields, the tour takes you further south, to the Crater of Fyriplaka, with the century-old cedar trees. We will pass through the steep entrance of the crater and continue down a slippery road that leads to a clearing right in the center of the crater, where the old cedar trees abide. In the same region, we will admire the fumaroles and visit the observation standpoint of Ag. Kyriaki beach with our stop to Kalamos (volcano ending). One of the most famous and secluded areas of Milos are the Sulphur Mines, the phantom city of Milos, which is our next stop.The actual mines were open and the miners had created an entire, almost completely independent community, until the 1950s, when the site was abandoned almost overnight and the operation of the mines ceased abruptly. We will wander the imposing site, with the gaping entrance to the mines and the abandoned houses and ruins of the the miners’ community; this is a unique stop as the site is not easily accessible with a regular vehicle.Heading north, the tour will next take you to the largest active open cast bentonite mine in Europe, the Aggeria Mine and the Modern Mineral processing factory. The tour will end back to Pollonia or Adamas, having taken you through every stage of the geological history of this unique volcanic island, from the obsidian commerce, thousands of years ago, to our modern mining units. Note: The itinerary can change at the discretion of the guide to ensure the best possible experience of the visitors. During the tour, you will be given maps, wet wipes, a 0.5lt bottle of water and a midday snack. The tour does not include the admission fee for the Mining Museum.