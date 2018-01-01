Welcome to Milos
The island has a fascinating history of mineral extraction dating from the Neolithic period when obsidian was exported to the Minoan world of Crete. Today Milos is the biggest bentonite and perlite centre in the EU.
A substantial western chunk of Milos (and part of the east coast) is off-limits to rental vehicles due bad roads and a proliferation of the Milos viper, but the beaches are reachable by boat tour.
Milos Sailing Tour with Snorkeling
Best of Milos Small Group Island Tour
A special full day tour to discover the incredible volcanic island of Milos, one of the most beautiful places on earth. First stop the cave of Papafragkas, a cluster of deep-sea inlets and sea caves. We will wonder for a short while at this picturesque location, where you can look down into clear turquoise waters. Milos played a crucial part in the pre-history of the Cyclades and specifically Filakopi, which is located next to Papafragkas cave. Filakopi was a settlement dating back to the Neolithic Period (approximately 9000 to 4000 BC) and remained an active settlement until 1000 BC. From Papafragkas we can witness the remains of the walls of the city (only standing remains of the city at this point). The tour does NOT enter the archeological site. We will continue, towards Sarakiniko, an inlet of pure white stone sculpted by volcanic eruptions. This beautiful, out-of-this-world spot is one of the island’s many geological wonders and perhaps one of the most photographed places in the Cyclades. We’ll take a walk down the beach so you can experience this one-of-a-kind location and take photographs. You’ll feel as if you’ve landed on the moon. Next stop Plaka and its cobble streets and alleys. Plaka is a classic Cycladic village with white stone houses and bougainvillea flowers, at 250 meters above the Aegean. We’ll walk through the village to admire its traditional architecture and its stunning view of the sea, and we’ll taste some homemade sweets at the village’s local pastry shops. Just 300 meters from Trypiti, lay the early Christian catacombs which are the largest in Greece and the ruins of ancient city of Klima. Close to the catacombs is the marble amphitheater. There are still seven intact seat rows and there is a lovely view of the bay. On the way to the theater from the Catacombs, we shall also visit the site where Venus de Milo was discovered in 1820 (now residing in the Louvre in Paris). The tour will enter the catacombs (15mins visit). The port of the ancient city of Milos, is now the fish village of Klima, which is our next stop. The houses there are called “Syrma”. The colorful doors and the sea create a picture that summarizes the essence of a Greek island! After the interesting sightseeing is the time to indulge a cool swim and drinks in the crystal waters of Palaiochori or Provatas beach. Each beach offers changing facilities, beach bars, restaurants and watersports (in Palaiochori). There is free time for swimming and sunbathing. Both beaches are located at the south side of the island, so are mostly protected by the north Aegean Sea wind of the summer (meltemi). Note: The itinerary can change at the discretion of the guide to ensure the best possible experience of the visitors. The beach can change according to given weather conditions.
Milos Half Day Cruise with Lunch
Departure from Adamas port at 09:15 a.m and we return at 15:15 p.m at the moorage of Provatas. Sailing across the coastline, leaving behind us Milos bay, we pass by the traditional fishing villages of Skinopi, Klima, Areti and Fourkovouni with the impressive colorful little houses which called “Sirmata”. Then we will enjoy Arkoudes, a complex of lava rocks, which takes its name by its characteristic shape, the for of a bear. We open the sails for stunning Vani cape. Vani cape is an old manganese mine with really breathtaking rocks! Now, we are sailing at the west coastline of Milos, we are going to see the beautiful beaches of (Kalogries, Agathia, Triades, Amoudaraki and Agios Ioannis). During our cruise you will admire the impressive rocky formations of the volcanic lava, until we arrive to the unique sea cave of Milos which called Sykia! Of course there you will enjoy our first swimming in the transparent water, afterwards by using the snorkeling equipment we are going to swim until the beach. On board a delicious fruit salad will be there for you! We continue to sail at the west part of Milos now we are heading Kleftikos the famous old pirate bay! There you will enjoy the majestic sea, you will explore the numerous sea caves and you will take underwater photos! Afterwards, it time of relaxation on the catamaran. Also, we are going to serve you delicious little snacks! Now we are t the south part of the island, you will see the beautiful beaches of (Gerontas, Psathadika) ‘till we arrive at the moorage of Provatas is one of the most picturesque locations of the island. there is your disembarkation. The program is subject to amendment depending on weather conditions and at the discretion of the captain.
Milos and Poliegos Island Cruise with Lunch
ROUTE 2 (AROUND MILOS & POLIEGOS) (Pollonia- Adamas) Embarkation 10:30 a.m from Pollonia. Open the sails for the majestic small island of Poliegos, heaven on earth an endless swimming pool! There you will enjoy the sea and the sun! We open the sails and we are sailing at the east side of the island, we passed by the sulphur mines, after we are heading to the colourful beach of Firligos, there we do another stop for swimming in the amazing transparent waters! Now, we continue at the south part of the island, we see Paliochori beach and Agia Kyriaki beach. The next stop for swimming is the amazing inaccessible beach of Gerakas which also called “Ammotsoulithres”! Our last stop is the famous old pirate bay Kleftiko, we go straight ahead for swimming and exploring the numerous sea caves! Finally, we depart for a tour in order to the stunning beaches at the west coast of the island (Sykia, Agios Ioannis, Triades, Agathia). Our disembarkation is at Adamas port. During the cruise we offer you snacks, soft drinks and alcohol drinks(wine&beer), lunch(fish or seafood) and also fruits or ice-cream. The program is subject to amendment depending on weather conditions and at the discretion of the captain.
Milos Geological Tour
The tour explores the most intriguing characteristic of Milos, its volcanic nature, based on the Miloterranean Geo Walks, an extensive geological path network of the Milos Mining Museum that reveals the terrain of Milos and the geological history behind it in 6 routes, this tour includes parts of Route No 3 (Sulphur Mines), Route No 2 (Volcano) and No 4 (Aggeria).Starting from Pollonia or Adamas in the morning, you will head for your first stop, the Milos Mining Museum and its Obsidian collection. Our experienced escort will give you a short guided tour of the museum, through exhibits and photographs that showcase the impressive geological particularity of Milos and narrate in their own way the mining history of the island; the Milos obsidian collection is an absolute must-see. After the short summary of the geological and mining history that you will have at the Museum, your next stop are the Salt fields. We will go through the history of the Salt fields and learn about the port of Kanava and its importance from the Middle Ages, leading up to the early 20th century.After the Salt fields, the tour takes you further south, to the Crater of Fyriplaka, with the century-old cedar trees. We will pass through the steep entrance of the crater and continue down a slippery road that leads to a clearing right in the center of the crater, where the old cedar trees abide. In the same region, we will admire the fumaroles and visit the observation standpoint of Ag. Kyriaki beach with our stop to Kalamos (volcano ending). One of the most famous and secluded areas of Milos are the Sulphur Mines, the phantom city of Milos, which is our next stop.The actual mines were open and the miners had created an entire, almost completely independent community, until the 1950s, when the site was abandoned almost overnight and the operation of the mines ceased abruptly. We will wander the imposing site, with the gaping entrance to the mines and the abandoned houses and ruins of the the miners’ community; this is a unique stop as the site is not easily accessible with a regular vehicle.Heading north, the tour will next take you to the largest active open cast bentonite mine in Europe, the Aggeria Mine and the Modern Mineral processing factory. The tour will end back to Pollonia or Adamas, having taken you through every stage of the geological history of this unique volcanic island, from the obsidian commerce, thousands of years ago, to our modern mining units. Note: The itinerary can change at the discretion of the guide to ensure the best possible experience of the visitors. During the tour, you will be given maps, wet wipes, a 0.5lt bottle of water and a midday snack. The tour does not include the admission fee for the Mining Museum.
Milos Off-Road Experience Tour
With this full day private tour, operated in a 4x4 luxurious vehicle, our experienced English-speaking escort will take you in this Aegean adventure with an indicative itinerary that will best outline the real character of Milos.The tour will start from your hotel, in the morning, at approximately 10:00 and you will head to your first stop, Papafragas cave. The northern coast of Milos is practically laced and this volcanic open-top cave is among the not-to-miss sights of the island. After you have taken a glimpe of the north side of the island, the tour will take you to Sarakiniko beach. Sarakiniko is one of the most iconic beaches of Greece, one of the most famous of Milos. The white volcanic rocks set up an extraordinary lunar landscape where you will not only enjoy the panoramic view of this natural miracle, but also explore the mesmerizing environment with our experienced escort.Leaving behind the inhabited part of the island, you will be driven into the more virgin western territory of the island, you will have a unique opportunity to enjoy the natural beauty of West Milos and the are of Agia Marina, home to impressive regional flora and fauna species and accessible only by a 4x4 vehicle. Take a moment to enjoy the breathtaking panoramic view and get back on the road to continue the Milos adventure through the unwelcoming dirt roads. You will soon reach Cape Vani, the imposing Mars territory that forms the north-west extreme of Milos. This eye-catching cape was hom to the legendary old manganese mines of Milos, and features unique rock formations in black and hues of red, a landscape that is barely of this world. This tour could not be complete without a stop to enjoy swimming in the crystal clear waters of a secluded beach of the west and our recommendation is Agathia beach. The west side offers the best chance for enjoying a swim in an almost deserted beach and Agathia is just this; mermerizing waters and privacy to top off this day trip. This is the ideal stop to enjoy a quick snack after your swim.The choice of beach for swimming might be subject to change according to the weather conditions and direction of the wind, to optimize your experience.On the way back, we can also have a stop at Empourios, a tiny seaside settlement overlooking the port, where you can enjoy local specialties in a small, family-owned taverna.Note: The itinerary can change at the discretion of the guide to ensure the best possible experience of the visitors. During the tour, you will be given maps, wet wipes, a 0.5lt bottle of water and a midday snack. The tour does not include lunch at the taverna in Empourios.