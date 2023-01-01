Naturpark Schönbuch Nature Reserve

For back-to-nature hiking and cycling, make for this 156-sq-km, lushly forested nature reserve. It's interwoven with 560km of marked trails. With a bit of luck and a pair of binoculars, you might catch a glimpse of black woodpeckers and yellow-bellied toads. The nature reserve’s beech and oak woods fringe the village of Bebenhausen and its well-preserved Cistercian abbey.

Bebenhausen, 7km north of Tübingen via the L1208, is the gateway to Naturpark Schönbuch. Buses run at least twice hourly (€2.30, 15 minutes).