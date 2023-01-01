Founded in 1183 by Rudolph I, Count Palatine of Tübingen, Kloster Bebenhausen is one of southern Germany's finest medieval Cistercian monasteries. Beautifully situated on the wooded fringes of Naturpark Schönbuch, it became a royal hunting retreat post-Reformation. A visit takes in the intricately frescoed summer refectory, the Gothic abbey church and intricate star vaulting and half-timbered facades in the cloister. The monastery interior can only be visited by guided tour.

Bebenhausen is 7km north of Tübingen via the L1208. Buses run at least twice hourly (€2.30, 15 minutes).