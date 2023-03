Haus Hohe Pappeln

This unusual house was designed by its first occupant, Belgian art-nouveau architect-designer Henry van de Velde. In 1902 van de Velde founded the arts and crafts seminar in Weimar, later developed into the Bauhaus by Walter Gropius. Built as an 'organism' in which interior, exterior and surroundings work harmoniously, it was home to his family from 1908 to 1917. Looking like an overturned ship, it features natural stone, stylised chimneys, loggias and oversized windows. Take bus 1 or 12 to Papiergraben.