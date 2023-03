Set amid Belvedere Park's lovely 43 hectares, this early-18th-century palace was once the hunting lodge of Duke Ernst August of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach. Outside, the formal gardens and orangery have been carefully restored; inside there's an 18th-century craft museum displaying glass, porcelain, faience and furniture in gorgeously decorated apartments. The easiest way to reach it is by bus 1 from Goetheplatz.