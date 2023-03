It’s easy to spend hours amid the riotous flower beds, Japanese rock garden, Schmetterlinghaus (butterfly house) and greenhouses of the rambling GDR-era Egapark, about 4km west of the city centre (take tram 2 from Anger). At over 36 hectares it’s so huge that there’s even a little trolley to whisk around the foot-weary. Part of the park is the 15th-century Cyriaksburg citadel, now home to a horticultural museum – climb to the top for fantastic views.