Located within the early-18th-century Philippsruhe Palace, this museum displays 17th- to 20th-century art and crafts (faience, silverwork and the like), with a special focus on Hanau and famous locals such as the Brothers Grimm. The parks and gardens (free to visit) are a beautiful place to stroll in snow or the warmth of May and June (when its 1300-seat amphitheatre comes alive for the Fairytale Festival) .