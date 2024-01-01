Frau Rauscher Brunnen

Frankfurt am Main

Inspired by a local song about apple wine, the Frau Rauscher Brunnen – a statue of a fierce-looking, apple-wine-jug-wielding woman – periodically sprays a stream of water onto the footpath during the warmer months; when the street’s busy, you'll often see pedestrians get drenched.

  • Exterior of Staedelsches Kunstinstitut museum (Museum Staedel), Frankfurt am Main, Hesse, Germany.

    Städel Museum

    0.8 MILES

    Founded in 1815, this world-renowned art gallery has an outstanding collection of European art from masters including Dürer, Rembrandt, Rubens, Renoir,…

  • Germany, Hesse, Frankfurt, view of Frankfurt Cathedral, Kaiserdom Sankt Bartholomaus.

    Kaiserdom

    0.45 MILES

    Frankfurt’s red-sandstone cathedral is dominated by a 95m-high Gothic tower, which can be climbed via 328 steps. Construction began in the 13th century;…

  • Germany, Frankfurt, Senckenberg Museum; Shutterstock ID 443693980; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: 100 Cities Guides app image downloads

    Senckenberg Museum

    1.91 MILES

    Life-size dinosaur mock-ups guard the front of Frankfurt’s natural history museum. Inside the early 1900s neo-baroque building, exhibits cover…

  • RÃƒÂ¶merberg square and Justice fountain, Frankfurt

    Römerberg

    0.55 MILES

    The Römerberg is Frankfurt’s old central square. Ornately gabled half-timbered buildings, reconstructed after WWII, give an idea of how beautiful the city…

  • Grube Messel

    Grube Messel

    13.53 MILES

    A Unesco World Heritage Site, this one-time coal and oil shale quarry 10km northeast of Darmstadt is renowned for its superbly preserved animal and plant…

  • Gutenberg-Museum Mainz

    Gutenberg-Museum Mainz

    19.9 MILES

    A heady experience for book lovers, the Gutenberg Museum commemorates native son Johannes Gutenberg, who in the 15th century ushered in the information…

  • Heiligtum der Isis und Mater Magna

    Heiligtum der Isis und Mater Magna

    20.16 MILES

    In a darkened, dungeon-like space, a glass walkway leads you around this extraordinary Roman archaeological site, which was discovered in 1999 during the…

  • Mainzer Dom

    Mainzer Dom

    19.99 MILES

    Topped by an octagonal tower, Mainz’ immense cathedral, built from deep red sandstone in the 12th century, is quintessentially Romanesque. Its predecessor…

