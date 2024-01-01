Inspired by a local song about apple wine, the Frau Rauscher Brunnen – a statue of a fierce-looking, apple-wine-jug-wielding woman – periodically sprays a stream of water onto the footpath during the warmer months; when the street’s busy, you'll often see pedestrians get drenched.
