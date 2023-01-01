KW Institute for Contemporary Art

Founded in the early 1990s in an old margarine factory, nonprofit KW played a key role in turning the Scheunenviertel into Berlin’s first major post-Wall art district. It continues to stage boundary-pushing exhibits that reflect the latest – and often radical – trends in contemporary art.

KW's founding director Klaus Biesenbach also inaugurated the Berlin Biennale in 1998. The courtyard Café Bravo makes for a stylish coffee break. A combined ticket with the nearby me Collectors Room is €10 for adults, €8 concession.