Museum the Kennedys

US president John F Kennedy has held a special place in German hearts since his defiant ‘Ich bin ein Berliner!’ ('I am a Berliner') solidarity speech in 1963. This private exhibit addresses the president's continued mystique as well as such topics as the Berlin visit and his assassination in Dallas through photographs, documents, video footage and memorabilia.

Among the standout relics are JFK's reading glasses and crocodile-leather briefcase, Jackie's Persian-lamb pillbox hat and a hilarious Superman comic book starring the president. Temporary presentations, including an inaugural photo exhibit of former President Obama, supplement the permanent galleries.