me Collectors Room

Founded by private art collector Thomas Olbricht, this modern, non-elitist space presents curated highlights from his own collection and also serves as a platform for other collectors to share their treasure troves with the public in changing exhibits. The only permanent feature is the upstairs Wunderkammer, a global 'cabinet of curiosities' with some 300 items from the Renaissance and baroque eras, including a Nautilus cup and an ivory tankard.

The on-site cafe with children's play corner is a pleasant spot to ease into it all. A combined ticket with the nearby KW Institute for Contemporary Art is €10/8.