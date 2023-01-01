Jüdische Mädchenschule

This 1920s former Jewish girls' school, which was forcibly closed by the Nazis in 1942, was injected with new life as a cultural and culinary hub in 2012. Three galleries and the Museum the Kennedys have set up shop in the former classrooms, while the former gym now houses a Michelin-starred restaurant. The structure was built in the austere New Objectivity style by the renowned Jewish architect Alexander Beer, who perished at Theresienstadt concentration camp.

Plenty of original design features have survived, including the tiles in the entrance and the classroom lights.