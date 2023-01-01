Bode-Museum

On the northern tip of Museumsinsel, this palatial edifice houses a comprehensive collection of European sculpture from the early Middle Ages to the 18th century, including priceless masterpieces by Tilman Riemenschneider, Donatello and Giovanni Pisano. Other rooms harbour a precious coin collection and a smattering of Byzantine art, including sarcophagi and ivory carvings.

Until the opening of the Humboldt Forum on nearby Schlossplatz, choice African art works from the Museum of Ethnology will be displayed throughout the Bode's galleries.