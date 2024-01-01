Don’t be scared off by the word ‘museum’ – this place inside an old factory is a fun and educational playground for the pre-teen set to subtly teach cultural sensitivity, tolerance, community spirit and other good values. Expect lots of interactive games, puzzles, toys and other fun features. Bring some thick socks or slippers as shoes are a no-no inside.
Labyrinth Kindermuseum
Berlin
Contact
Address
