Volkspark Humboldthain

Berlin’s second public park has offered a nature retreat to city dwellers since 1866, but it considerably changed its look after WWII when two of its bunkers were hidden beneath a giant pile of debris, creating today’s hilly terrain. At 85m high, the northern hill, called Humboldthoehe, offers great city views. Two of its four flak towers can still be seen. The interior of one of them can be explored on tours offered by Berliner Unterwelten.

Also note the metal sculpture by Arnold Schatz, erected in 1967 and a since realised symbol of hope for reunification of divided Germany. The smaller hill is used for tobogganing in winter. A rose garden, an adventure playground and a water garden provide additional diversions.