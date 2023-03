Playwright Bertolt Brecht lived in this apartment from 1953 until his death in 1956. Tours (in German) take you inside his office, a large library, and the tiny bedroom where he died. Decorated with Chinese artwork, the rooms have been left as though he’d briefly stepped out, leaving his hat and woollen cap hanging on the door.

Downstairs are the cluttered quarters of his actress wife, Helene Weigel, who lived here until 1971. The couple are buried in the adjacent Dorotheenstädtischer Friedhof.