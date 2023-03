Just a few days after construction began on the Berlin Wall in August 1961, the 24-year-old tailor Günter Litfin became the first victim of the East German border guards' shoot-to-kill order as he tried to swim to freedom across a 40m-wide canal. This small exhibit in an old border watchtower keeps his legacy alive. Tours (in German, registration by phone required) take place at 3pm on Saturday.