The Siedlung Schillerpark is the oldest of Berlin’s five sprawling, modernist, 1920s housing estates that were inscribed on Unesco’s list of World Cultural Heritage Sites in 2008. Designed by Bruno Taut, it was inspired by red-brick Dutch-style architecture and sits northeast of the Schiller Park.
