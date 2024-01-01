Siedlung Schillerpark

Berlin

LoginSave

The Siedlung Schillerpark is the oldest of Berlin’s five sprawling, modernist, 1920s housing estates that were inscribed on Unesco’s list of World Cultural Heritage Sites in 2008. Designed by Bruno Taut, it was inspired by red-brick Dutch-style architecture and sits northeast of the Schiller Park.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum island on Spree river and Alexanderplatz TV tower in center of Berlin, Germany

    Museumsinsel

    3.32 MILES

    Walk through ancient Babylon, meet an Egyptian queen, clamber up a Greek altar or be mesmerized by Monet's ethereal landscapes. Welcome to Museumsinsel …

  • Neues Museum und Alte Nationalgalerie (right) at Museumsinsel in Berlin.

    Neues Museum

    3.37 MILES

    For over 60 years, not a soul was able to visit Berlin’s Neues Museum – in fact, it sat in ruins. But today it’s one of the city’s most celebrated…

  • The Museumsinsel in Berlin

    Pergamonmuseum

    3.27 MILES

    The Pergamonmuseum is one of Berlin’s most visited historical gems and perhaps also its most controversial. This museum offers an archaeological time-warp…

  • BERLIN, GERMANY- October 15, 2014: Berlin Wall was a barrier constructed starting on 13 August 1961. East Side Gallery is an international memorial for freedom. October 15, 2014 in Berlin

    East Side Gallery

    5.37 MILES

    The East Side Gallery is the embodiment of Berlin’s grit and guts.

  • Berlin city Germanyu 1610343451

    Fernsehturm

    3.63 MILES

    Germany's tallest structure, the TV Tower is a Berlin icon.

  • Schloss & Park Sanssouci

    Schloss & Park Sanssouci

    17.29 MILES

    This glorious park and palace ensemble is what happens when a king has good taste, plenty of cash and access to the finest architects and artists of the…

  • Schloss Sanssouci

    Schloss Sanssouci

    17 MILES

    Frederick the Great's famous summer palace, this rococo gem was designed by Georg Wenzeslaus von Knobelsdorff in 1747 and sits daintily above vine-draped…

View more attractions

Nearby Berlin attractions

1. Preussische Spirituosen Manufaktur

1.02 MILES

This historic factory has made premium spirits and liqueurs since 1874 and even counted German Kaiser Wilhelm I among its customers. All is produced by…

2. Labyrinth Kindermuseum

1.49 MILES

Don’t be scared off by the word ‘museum’ – this place inside an old factory is a fun and educational playground for the pre-teen set to subtly teach…

3. Gedenkstätte Plötzensee

1.73 MILES

Plötzensee was one of Berlin’s most notorious prisons during the Third Reich. Some 3000 people were executed here, most of them members of the Nazi…

4. Volkspark Humboldthain

1.74 MILES

Berlin’s second public park has offered a nature retreat to city dwellers since 1866, but it considerably changed its look after WWII when two of its…

5. Gedenkstätte Günter Litfin

1.93 MILES

Just a few days after construction began on the Berlin Wall in August 1961, the 24-year-old tailor Günter Litfin became the first victim of the East…

6. Jugendfarm Moritzhof

2.21 MILES

This educational farm playground for kids offers interaction with barnyard animals and courses in basket-weaving, forging, felting and other old-timey…

8. Gedenkstätte Berliner Mauer

2.36 MILES

For an insightful primer on the Berlin Wall, visit this outdoor memorial, which extends for 1.4km along Bernauer Strasse and integrates an original…