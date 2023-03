Built from red sandstone between 1289 and 1430 in the shape of a clover leaf, the Gothic Wernerkapelle was partially destroyed in 1689 during the Palatine War of Succession. By 1787, the chapel's roof, vaults and cellar walls had been removed, but it underwent several partial restorations between 1847 and 1996. Still roofless, the ruins are especially photogenic when illuminated at night. Take the pathway from the south side of Peterskirche.