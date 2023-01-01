Looming above the village of Trechtingshausen, 8km downriver from Bingen, mighty Burg Reichenstein harbours a lavish collection of furnishings, armour, hunting trophies (including one of Germany's largest collection of antlers) and cast-iron oven slabs. To get a taster of what living here would be like, book into one of its 21 individually designed rooms (single/double/suite from €99/119/159). Its fine-dining restaurant has seasonal regional menus and monumental views.