San Sebastian and Biarritz

Follow the highway towards the east, through stunning natural landscape. You will arrive in San Sebastian, the most beautiful city in the Basque Country to start a panoramic tour of the city. There are magnificent views up the mountain Igeldo, plus a walking tour into the old historical quarter. After your tour you will have free time to enjoy the city at leisure.Later on, you will head towards the border with France, passing through the village of Pasajes and industrial port which is very important to the region.The next stop will be Hondarribia, a village full of history that holds a medieval fortress and a lovely area that in the past was a pirate and whaler port. There will be free time for lunch and your guide will suggest a selection of recommended local restaurants. Afterwards, transfer by boat from Hondarribia to Hendaya across the Txingudi (natural reserve) bay.Following the rugged coastal road you will continue to Saint Jean De Luz, a lovely small village located on the French Basque coast. The house of Louis XIV and the Church of Saint Jean Baptist are the highlights, surrounded by narrow streets.Your last stop will be at Biarritz. The Beach of Kings. It was a magnet for famous and royalty such as Napoleon III, Gary Cooper and Frank Sinatra, and still nowadays it is a very important tourist destination.You will be able to enjoy the old port, the Virgin on the Rock, the streets and the beautiful figure that forms this village on the coast. Finally you will return directly back to Bilbao to arrive at approximately 7:30pm.