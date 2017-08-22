Welcome to Languedoc-Roussillon
Each of Languedoc-Roussillon's three main areas has its own distinct landscape and character. Coastal Bas-Languedoc is home to the biggest beaches and the captivating cities of Montpellier and Nîmes. Inland lies the high, wild country of the Haut-Languedoc, home to the Parc National des Cévennes' hills, caves, gorges and forests. To the southwest is Roussillon, which shares close ties with Catalonia just across the Spanish border, including traditional sardanes folk dances and a passion for rugby and vibrant summer férias.
Top experiences in Languedoc-Roussillon
Recent articles
Languedoc-Roussillon activities
San Sebastian and Biarritz
Follow the highway towards the east, through stunning natural landscape. You will arrive in San Sebastian, the most beautiful city in the Basque Country to start a panoramic tour of the city. There are magnificent views up the mountain Igeldo, plus a walking tour into the old historical quarter. After your tour you will have free time to enjoy the city at leisure.Later on, you will head towards the border with France, passing through the village of Pasajes and industrial port which is very important to the region.The next stop will be Hondarribia, a village full of history that holds a medieval fortress and a lovely area that in the past was a pirate and whaler port. There will be free time for lunch and your guide will suggest a selection of recommended local restaurants. Afterwards, transfer by boat from Hondarribia to Hendaya across the Txingudi (natural reserve) bay.Following the rugged coastal road you will continue to Saint Jean De Luz, a lovely small village located on the French Basque coast. The house of Louis XIV and the Church of Saint Jean Baptist are the highlights, surrounded by narrow streets.Your last stop will be at Biarritz. The Beach of Kings. It was a magnet for famous and royalty such as Napoleon III, Gary Cooper and Frank Sinatra, and still nowadays it is a very important tourist destination.You will be able to enjoy the old port, the Virgin on the Rock, the streets and the beautiful figure that forms this village on the coast. Finally you will return directly back to Bilbao to arrive at approximately 7:30pm.
Bilbao City Hop-on Hop-off Tour
The precise origins of Bilbao have not been determined. However, a settlement had already been established and had significantly developed on both banks of the "ria del Nervion" before it officially became a villa. It was Don Diego Lopez de Haro V, lord of Vizcaya, who gave the city his title in the year 1300, due to its great importance as a commercial and maritime center at the time.At the beginning of the 20th century, Bilbao was the great economic icon of the Basque Country and amongst the most important cities in the State. The city is now undergoing a new physical transformation, becoming more and more appealing to visitors.You will be able to travel to The Guggenheim Museum, the Euskalduna Palace, a conference and music center, the plaza Ensanche, the Jardines de albia and San Vicente Church, the Abando area and the commercial center Zubiarte, the Gran Via, the Corte Ingles, the church of the Sagrado Corazon, The Arriquibar square, the Casa Alhondiga, Indautxu aera, the Bizkaia square, the commercial area, the Moyua square, the Bellas artes museum, the Dona Casilda Park, the Sagrado Corazon square, the University of Deusto and all the main buildings that represent the transformed image of this city.
Vitoria and the Rioja Wine Region
Follow the highway towards the south, until you arrive at Vitoria, the capital city of the Basque Country, where you will have a panoramic tour into the city. It is considered to be one of the best cities in Spain for quality of life, and is the city in Europe with the most green square meters per inhabitant. You will do a walking tour in the old part of the city where you will see such sights as the old Inn 'el Portalon' from the XV century, the Virgen Blanca square, the Machete square and the Cathedral of Santa Maria among others.After your walking tour, you will head towards the south and arrive finally into the land of Wine, to Rioja.You will stop at Laguardia, a unique medieval village that still keeps the real atmosphere of the old times, with the two churches, the walls, the house shields and the narrow medieval streets among others. You will visit in this village, a traditional underground Rioja wine cellar, carbonic maceration with open pools and do a wine tasting at the end of the visit.Afterwards, there will be free time for lunch and your guide will suggest a selection of recommended local restaurants.Finally you will return directly back to Bilbao to arrive at approximately 6:00pm.
The Sanctuary of Loyola, Getaria, Zarauz and San Sebastian
Arrive at the core of the province, and after the industrial village of Azkoitia, you will arrive at your first stop, the Sanctuary of Loyola, hometown of Saint Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of the Jesuits. Here you will visit the Basilica and the tower house where he was born and lived. Depending on the time, you may wish to attend a ceremony.Next you follow the route towards the coast on the north, passing through Azpeitia. You will also pass through Zestoa, a famous natural spa village with healing waters that attracted the royalty of Europe during the 19th and 20th centuries.Later you will arrive to the coast at Zumaia, a beautiful village very much appreciated by Basque summer tourists. Following the coastal road you will arrive at your next stop, Getaria. A unique medieval fishing village and hometown of famous figures like captain Juan Sebastian Elcano (the first man to travel around the world by sea), and Cristobal Balenciaga, the famous designer.Then you will pass by Zarauz, a beautiful tourist spot with the largest beach in the province of Gipuzkoa. You will arrive finally to San Sebastian where you will do a panoramic tour of the city. After lunch, you will do a walking tour into the old quarter visiting the most interesting streets and locations before returning to Bilbao 6:00pm approximately.
Explore the Basque Coast
Afterwards you will see the neighborhood of Neguri with old mansions owned by rich industrial managers, before you head towards the interior of the province. You will be able to admire the typical local houses and farm house structures, and discover the imposing old Castle of Butron.Arrive at the coastal village of Bakio, very much liked by Basque locals as a summer holiday destination, before you follow the beautiful and wild coastal road, eventually arriving at your second stop, San Juan de Gaztelugatxe. This place is said to be one of the most beautiful locations along the Basque Coastline. It is a huge rock that holds on the top the old hermit of San Juan, and it is connected with a long stone-stair passage to the mainland.Next you will continue to the fishing town of Bermeo. Here you will stop to visit the narrow streets, the Juradera Church, the Ercilla Tower, the old port and the Town Hall among other sites. There will be free time for lunch and the guide will suggest a selection of recommended local restaurants.Later you will stop at Mundaka, a beautiful site with magnificent views of the Urdaibai Biosphere, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Afterwards, you will arrive at the village of Gernika to visit the Casa de Juntas or old Law House and the Basque Sacred Tree.Finally you will return directly back to Bilbao to arrive at approximately 2:00pm.
Small-Group Half-Day Languedoc Pic Saint-Loup Wine Tour from Montpellier
Set off on your wine tour in one of the most interesting wine area of Languedoc: the Pic Saint-Loup where you will discover a stunning natural landscape bathed in the aromas of the "garrigue", the typical mediterranean vegetation. You will be picked up by your guide in a minivan (small group of 2 to 8 people) on the Esplanade de l'Europe in Montpellier at 9am or 2pm.After a 30 minute drive you will start with the visit of a first wine estate. You will learn about the history of the most ancient vineyard in France, visit the cellar and the oak barrel room and then learn about the art to taste a wine before enjoying the first wine tasting of your day. On the way to the second winery you will admire the view of the Pic Saint-Loup and learn about its medieval legends. Visit and taste the wines of the second winery to know more about the wines of the excellent wine area. The return to Montpellier is planned around 12:30pm or 5:30pm.