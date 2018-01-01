Welcome to Inari

The tiny village of Inari (Sámi: Anár) is Finland's most significant Sámi centre and the ideal starting point to learn something of Sámi culture. Home to the wonderful Siida museum and Sajos (cultural centre and seat of the Finnish Sámi parliament), it also has a string of superb handicrafts shops. It’s a great base for forays into Lemmenjoki National Park and the Kevo Strict Nature Reserve.

The village sits on Lapland’s largest lake, Inarijärvi, a spectacular body of water with more than 3000 islands in its 1084-sq-km area.

Lake Inari Ice Fishing Safari from Inari-village

You will be picked up at 9 am from your hotel in Inari, our office is located in Ivalo.Â  You will drive from Inari by minibus 45 kilometers to Ivalo River Camping & Resort office. There you will get thermal outfits and shoes. Drive from Ivalo approximately (15 kilometers) to a small village called Koppelo by minibus. Snowmobiles and sledges are waiting for you there and the journey starts to a secret fishing place. You will travel in the comfort of a sleigh pulled by a snowmobile You will try your fishing luck on the lake, everyone gets his or her own ice fishing rod to fish. You will use either a worm or a maggot to catch the fish. Enjoy a lunch and hot drinks by the open fire. You can also just relax by the campfire and enjoy the beautiful surroundings.If you catch a fish, it's possible that your guide will grill the fish for you in the fireplace. This is a great trip even if you are not interested in fishing.

