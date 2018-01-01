Lake Inari Ice Fishing Safari from Inari-village

You will be picked up at 9 am from your hotel in Inari, our office is located in Ivalo.Â You will drive from Inari by minibus 45 kilometers to Ivalo River Camping & Resort office. There you will get thermal outfits and shoes. Drive from Ivalo approximately (15 kilometers) to a small village called Koppelo by minibus. Snowmobiles and sledges are waiting for you there and the journey starts to a secret fishing place. You will travel in the comfort of a sleigh pulled by a snowmobile You will try your fishing luck on the lake, everyone gets his or her own ice fishing rod to fish. You will use either a worm or a maggot to catch the fish. Enjoy a lunch and hot drinks by the open fire. You can also just relax by the campfire and enjoy the beautiful surroundings.If you catch a fish, it's possible that your guide will grill the fish for you in the fireplace. This is a great trip even if you are not interested in fishing.