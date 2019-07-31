Kallio

Traditionally a working-class neighbourhood, Kallio is rapidly gentrifying to become one of Helsinki's most up-and-coming areas. Repurposed post-industrial venues here buzz with creative activity – from food labs to a cutting-edge distillery – with public art continuing to pop up throughout its streets, parks and squares.

Explore Kallio

  • L

    Linnanmäki

    Famous Linnanmäki is a real kid pleaser with rides (some free) including several roller coasters and a panoramic 75m free-fall tower, as well as nightly…

  • K

    Kallion Kirkko

    Designed by Lars Sonck and completed in 1912, this 65m-high Lutheran church is a Helsinki landmark and visible from all over the city. Built from grey…

  • H

    Helsinki Distillery Company

    At the former slaughterhouse Teurastamo, Helsinki Distillery Company produces unique spirits using Finnish ingredients, including single-malt and rye…

  • T

    Työväenasuntomuseo

    In a charming wooden house built in 1909, this delightful museum shows how industrial workers lived in the early 20th century, with nine rooms decorated…

  • S

    Sea Life

    Close to Linnanmäki, Sea Life is an enjoyable aquarium complex with walk-through tunnels that let you spot sharks, rays, octopuses and myriad fish up…

  • B

    Bear on the Anthill

    Carved in red granite in 1931, this statue in the small park of Karhupuisto depicts Finland's national symbol, a bear, trying to prise open an anthill…

  • W

    World Peace

    The work of Russian sculptor Oleg Kirjuhin (1929–91), this striking bronze statue stands 6.5m high and was installed in 1990 as a gift from Moscow to…

  • K

    Karhupuisto

    In the heart of Kallio, this small park is lined by maple trees and has beautiful floral displays in spring and summer. Look out for the Bear on the…

  • R

    Reflections

    Made from glass plates set between polished aluminium, this 1977 sculpture by Helsinki artist Risto Salonen (1945–2001) stands on the Merihaka waterfront…

