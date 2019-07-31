Famous Linnanmäki is a real kid pleaser with rides (some free) including several roller coasters and a panoramic 75m free-fall tower, as well as nightly…
Kallio
Traditionally a working-class neighbourhood, Kallio is rapidly gentrifying to become one of Helsinki's most up-and-coming areas. Repurposed post-industrial venues here buzz with creative activity – from food labs to a cutting-edge distillery – with public art continuing to pop up throughout its streets, parks and squares.
Explore Kallio
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kallio.
See
Linnanmäki
Famous Linnanmäki is a real kid pleaser with rides (some free) including several roller coasters and a panoramic 75m free-fall tower, as well as nightly…
See
Kallion Kirkko
Designed by Lars Sonck and completed in 1912, this 65m-high Lutheran church is a Helsinki landmark and visible from all over the city. Built from grey…
See
Helsinki Distillery Company
At the former slaughterhouse Teurastamo, Helsinki Distillery Company produces unique spirits using Finnish ingredients, including single-malt and rye…
See
Työväenasuntomuseo
In a charming wooden house built in 1909, this delightful museum shows how industrial workers lived in the early 20th century, with nine rooms decorated…
See
Sea Life
Close to Linnanmäki, Sea Life is an enjoyable aquarium complex with walk-through tunnels that let you spot sharks, rays, octopuses and myriad fish up…
See
Bear on the Anthill
Carved in red granite in 1931, this statue in the small park of Karhupuisto depicts Finland's national symbol, a bear, trying to prise open an anthill…
See
World Peace
The work of Russian sculptor Oleg Kirjuhin (1929–91), this striking bronze statue stands 6.5m high and was installed in 1990 as a gift from Moscow to…
See
Karhupuisto
In the heart of Kallio, this small park is lined by maple trees and has beautiful floral displays in spring and summer. Look out for the Bear on the…
See
Reflections
Made from glass plates set between polished aluminium, this 1977 sculpture by Helsinki artist Risto Salonen (1945–2001) stands on the Merihaka waterfront…