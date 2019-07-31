Häme

This region of southern central Finland, also known as Tavastia, has historically been an important one. The castle at Hämeenlinna was the middle of the line of three imposing Swedish fortifications across the breadth of Finland. Today this ancient stronghold contrasts with the modernity of Lahti, the region’s other main city.

Explore Häme

    Hattulan Pyhän Ristin

    Dating from the early 1300s, this Gothic-style church in a walled churchyard has an interior filled with fabulous naive frescoes created in the early 16th…

    Hämeenlinna

    Hämeenlinna means Häme Castle, so it’s no surprise that this bulky, twin-towered, red-brick fortress is the town’s pride and most significant attraction…

    Palanderin Talo

    Finland loves its house-museums and this is among the best, offering a wonderful insight into well-off 19th-century Finnish life, thanks to excellent…

    Sibeliustalo

    Designed by acclaimed Finnish architects Hannu Tikka and Kimmo Lintula, the spectacular extension to Lahti's main concert venue opened in 2000 and is…

    Aulanko

    North of the town centre, this central-European-style park with ponds, swans, pavilions, a granite fortress and exotic trees was created early in the 20th…

    Ristinkirkko

    Construction of this fourth and final church designed by Alvar Aalto was completed in 1978, two years after his death. Though showcasing his signature…

    Lahden Historiallinen Museo

    Occupying a handsome late-19th-century manor house, Lahti’s historical museum stages hanging exhibitions illustrating aspects of the city's history, with…

    Hiihtomuseo

    As well as a refurbished 'Sense of Skiing' exhibition that documents the history of the city's snow sports, this popular museum has a hugely enjoyable 3D…

    Hollolan Kirkko

    On the shores of Vesijärvi, this large church 17km northwest of Lahti is an elegant late-15th-century structure with steep gables; the bell tower dates…

