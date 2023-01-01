With its pyramid-like base and stout square tower, the inland Kõpu lighthouse is the best-known landmark on Hiiumaa, and supposedly the third oldest in continuous operation anywhere. Built by the Hanseatic League to guide shipping to Tallinn, it was begun in the early 16th century, rebuilt in 1845, and automated in 1963. At 36m high, it can be seen nearly 50km away.

The attached cafe, acceptable for simple meals, shares the same hours as the lighthouse, and concerts are staged on the lawns in summer.