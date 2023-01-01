Kassari Exposition Building

Located in an old limestone lodge that once formed part of the local manor, and making up one-quarter of the dispersed Hiiumaa Museum, this small exposition showcases artefacts and exhibits on Hiiumaa’s history and biodiversity. Among the curiosities: a 1955 Russian-made TV, the jewel-like prism of the 1874 Tahkuna lighthouse and the stuffed body of the wolf that allegedly terrorised the island until its 1971 demise. It also sells excellent handicrafts and special island postal stamps.

Combined tickets for all four branches of Hiiumaa Museum are €8 for adults and €6 for students.