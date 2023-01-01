Muhu Museum

Koguva is an exceptionally well preserved, traditional Muhu village, now protected as an open-air museum. One ticket allows you to wander through an old schoolhouse, a house displaying beautiful traditional textiles from the area (including painstakingly detailed folk costumes) and Tooma farmstead, ancestral home of author Juhan Smuul (1922–71), 19th(!) child of a Koguva fisherman. Scattered around are orchards, wells, moss-covered walls, cellars, a smithy and other perfectly photogenic relics.

The village is still very much lived in, mainly by families that have resided here for generations. You must respect their privacy by sticking to the designated museum areas.