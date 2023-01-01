Southern Kassari narrows to a promontory with some unusual vegetation and ends in the thin, 3km spit of land known as Sääre Tirp. An end-of-the-world kind of place, it’s beautiful for a walk and there’s free RMK camping amid the juniper bushes, including fireplaces and toilets, where the road comes to an end.

Legend has it that the rocky outcrop is the remains of an aborted bridge that local hero Leiger started to build to Saaremaa, to make it easier for his brother, Saaremaa’s hero Suur Töll, to visit and join in various heroic acts. As for Leiger, there’s a statue of him at the Sääre Tirp fork, carrying a boulder on his shoulder.