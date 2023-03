Just inland from Sõru sadam (port) where the ferry to Saaremaa docks, this little community museum is worth a look. Downstairs you might find art from the village schoolkids or locally made feltwork, while upstairs there's a permanent display containing the usual black-and-white photos of fisherfolk and farmers, interspersed with old nets, shipping charts and tools. At the very top you can scan the horizon on a heavy-duty set of Soviet border-guard binoculars.