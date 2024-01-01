Saaremaa’s highest cliffs run along the northern coast near Panga for 3km. The highest point (21.3m) was a sacred place where sacrifices were made to the sea god; gifts of flowers, coins, vodka and beer are still sometimes left here. It’s a pretty spot, looking down at the treacherous waters below.
Panga Pank
Western Estonia & the Islands
17.03 MILES
17.07 MILES
