Panga Pank

Western Estonia & the Islands

LoginSave

Saaremaa’s highest cliffs run along the northern coast near Panga for 3km. The highest point (21.3m) was a sacred place where sacrifices were made to the sea god; gifts of flowers, coins, vodka and beer are still sometimes left here. It’s a pretty spot, looking down at the treacherous waters below.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kuressaare Episcopal Castle

    Kuressaare Episcopal Castle

    23.38 MILES

    Majestic Kuressaare Castle stands facing the sea at the southern end of the town, on an artificial island defended by stone-faced earth bastions and…

  • Muhu Museum

    Muhu Museum

    28.69 MILES

    Koguva is an exceptionally well preserved, traditional Muhu village, now protected as an open-air museum. One ticket allows you to wander through an old…

  • Sääre Tirp

    Sääre Tirp

    22.57 MILES

    Southern Kassari narrows to a promontory with some unusual vegetation and ends in the thin, 3km spit of land known as Sääre Tirp. An end-of-the-world kind…

  • Tagamõisa Peninsula

    Tagamõisa Peninsula

    17.07 MILES

    Much of the beautiful and rarely visited western coast of the Tagamõisa Peninsula is protected as part of Vilsandi National Park, including the Harilaid…

  • Mihkli Farm Museum

    Mihkli Farm Museum

    17.03 MILES

    In a pretty setting southeast of Kihelkonna, this early-18th-century farm has been preserved in its entirety, complete with thatched-roof wooden…

  • Suur Töll & Piret

    Suur Töll & Piret

    23.31 MILES

    Kuressaare's jauntiest statue, created in 2002, features Saaremaa's legendary gigantic hero, Suur (meaning 'the great') Töll and his wife, Piret, carrying…

  • Saaremaa Museum

    Saaremaa Museum

    23.39 MILES

    Occupying the keep of Kuressaare Castle since the late 19th century, this museum is devoted to Saaremaa’s nature and history. A large part of the fun is…

  • St Mary’s Church

    St Mary’s Church

    27.76 MILES

    Pöide, 3km south of the main highway, was the Saaremaa headquarters of the German Knights of the Sword and this fortress-church, built in the 13th and…

View more attractions

Nearby Western Estonia & the Islands attractions

1. Tuhkana

7.87 MILES

Tucked away within pine forest, Tuhkana is one of Saaremaa’s best sandy beaches, due in large part to its remoteness. To get here from Leisi, head west…

2. Sõru Museum

12.05 MILES

Just inland from Sõru sadam (port) where the ferry to Saaremaa docks, this little community museum is worth a look. Downstairs you might find art from the…

3. Angla Windmill Hill

15.15 MILES

Charge up those camera batteries: this is the site of the largest and most photogenic grouping of wooden windmills on the islands. By the early 16th…

4. St Catherine's Lutheran Church, Karja

16.32 MILES

The pagan and Christian meet in this fortress-like 14th-century church. Outside there’s an interesting panel about pre-Christian symbols with particular…

5. Mihkli Farm Museum

17.03 MILES

In a pretty setting southeast of Kihelkonna, this early-18th-century farm has been preserved in its entirety, complete with thatched-roof wooden…

6. Tagamõisa Peninsula

17.07 MILES

Much of the beautiful and rarely visited western coast of the Tagamõisa Peninsula is protected as part of Vilsandi National Park, including the Harilaid…

7. St Michael’s Lutheran Church

17.21 MILES

Kihelkonna's tall, austere, early-German church dates from before 1280. It’s dark and gloomy inside, partly due to the wooden supports holding up the roof…

8. Kaali Crater

19.4 MILES

Estonia has one of the world’s highest concentrations of documented meteor craters. At Kaali, 18km north of Kuressaare, is a 100m-wide, 22m-deep,…