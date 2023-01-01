Much of the beautiful and rarely visited western coast of the Tagamõisa Peninsula is protected as part of Vilsandi National Park, including the Harilaid Peninsula, an important stopover for migratory birds. At its northwestern tip (accessible only on foot) is the striking Kiipsaare lighthouse, which due to erosion now sits about 30m out to sea. The erosion has caused the lighthouse to develop a visible lean, although it periodically corrects itself as the constantly mobile sands shift.