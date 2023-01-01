Viidumäe Nature Reserve

Founded in 1957, this reserve covers an area of 26 sq km, with a 26m observation tower at Saaremaa’s highest point, Raunamägi (a vertigo-inducing 54m). The tower (about 2km along a dirt road north of Viidu) offers panoramic views of the forest and the contours of western Saaremaa, particularly memorable at sunset. There are also three short nature trails leaving from the Viidumäe Nature Centre (just beyond the tower), highlighting the different habitats of the area.

Viidumäe is a botanical reserve, its favourable climate and conditions making it home to rare plant species. You can see a small exhibition on the subject at the Nature Centre.