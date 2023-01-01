St Catherine's Lutheran Church, Karja

The pagan and Christian meet in this fortress-like 14th-century church. Outside there’s an interesting panel about pre-Christian symbols with particular reference to some of the 13th- and 14th-century trapezoidal gravestones found here. Inside, oak leaves curl along the top of the columns and there are some interesting symbols painted on the walls.

There's also an unusual carved crucifixion scene above the exterior door on the right-hand side, showing Jesus between the two thieves. The good thief’s soul (in mini-me form) is exiting through his mouth into the arms of an angel, ready to whisk him off to heaven. A similar-looking devil is awaiting the other.