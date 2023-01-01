Angla Windmill Hill

Charge up those camera batteries: this is the site of the largest and most photogenic grouping of wooden windmills on the islands. By the early 16th century there were already nine windmills on this hill. Now there are four small ones, mainly dating from the 19th century, and one large Dutch-style one, built in 1927. There are excellent (free) views from the road, but the modest admission charge allows you to poke around in their innards.

There’s also a collection of old tractors and ploughs; farm animals to observe; workshops teaching traditional techniques with bread, felt and wool; and an excellent tavern-style cafe where peasant-dressed staff dispense homemade bread, cakes and beer.