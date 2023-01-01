St Michael’s Lutheran Church

Kihelkonna's tall, austere, early-German church dates from before 1280. It’s dark and gloomy inside, partly due to the wooden supports holding up the roof, but it's worth noting the Renaissance Last Supper triptych (1591) above the altar and the carved pulpit (1604). The church didn't get its steeple until 1899; before that the bells were rung from the freestanding belfry (1638) about 100m away. Once common, the belfry is the only one of its kind remaining in Estonia.