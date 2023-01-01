St Lawrence's Lutheran Church

Although this large, single-naved, dolomite church was rebuilt in its present form in 1836, its prized feature is considerably older: a medieval stone baptismal font rescued from the 14th-century church at Anseküla, destroyed in WWII. Probably from the early 15th century, it's carved with dragon-like creatures. Also worth noting are the grey wooden box pews, low-hanging chandeliers and the fine vaulted roof above the sanctuary painted with an interesting trompe l'œil effect.