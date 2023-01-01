There's no electricity supply to this pretty, whitewashed, thatch-roofed, Lutheran chapel (1801) at the eastern end of Kassari island, meaning that services are still held in enchanting candlelight. The main distinguishing feature of the sober wood-and-whitewash interior is an unusual pulpit positioned above the altar. It's a good destination for a drive, walk or ride; follow the sign down the dirt road from the easternmost point of the island’s sealed road.

From the chapel, a path continues nearly 2km to a small bay in Kassari’s northeastern corner.